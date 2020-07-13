UrduPoint.com
Govt To Recruit 702 Secretaries In Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

Govt to recruit 702 secretaries in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department Monday decided to recruit 702 secretaries in the newly merged districts to ensure good governance and service delivery to the people.

The said secretaries were being taken up at the level of Village Council. Special Assistant Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government and Information Kamran Bangash while talking about the relevant recruitments in the tribal districts said that steps were being taken at the neighborhood and village level to provide the best services.

About maintaining transparency, the recruitment process had started through ETEA so that the recruitment process was the best in any respect, he added.

Referring to the tribal districts, the Special Assistant said that the development of newly merged districts was top priority. All matters were being dealt with expeditiously on the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Kamran Bangash said that the provincial government was taking steps to provide relief to the people. He said that the first right to employment opportunities in the newly merged districts belong to the local people and the provincial government was following the same policy.

