Open Menu

Govt To Recruit Hospital Heads As Per Rules: Dr Nadeem

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Nadeem

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that the recruitment of heads of major hospitals would be undertaken as per recruitment rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that the recruitment of heads of major hospitals would be undertaken as per recruitment rules.

The minister, in a media briefing, said that recruitments would be made strictly on merit following due process and procedure.

"We make it clear we are working in accordance with law and all the recruitments will be made on merit in all hospitals."

Dr Nadeem said, "We want transparency to improve the health system."

He said that necessary instructions to initiate process for filling of the posts of various cadres had been issued.

He said, "The government believes in upholding utmost transparency and merit in recruitments."

He said steps had been taken to increase facilities in the public sector hospitals.

He said load on tertiary and secondary levels had increased and now "we are managing this issue".

He said an MRI machine had been inaugurated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to facilitate patients.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that he received complaints that the MRI machine at the hospital was out of order for the last four years and patients had to go to private hospitals for MRI.

“On which I had given a deadline to the administration to make the MRI machine functional,” the minister added.

He said that health sector reform was his top agenda and mission.

He added without reforms, improvement and development in the health sector was not possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media All Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar ..

LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar pricing

46 seconds ago
 Consultative Industry Group discusses role of expe ..

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of experts in restructuring strugglin ..

11 minutes ago
 Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands c ..

Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands collective efforts

11 minutes ago
 92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuo ..

92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuous

11 minutes ago
 CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about electio ..

CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about election

11 minutes ago
 Use of technology for innovation crucial for socia ..

Use of technology for innovation crucial for social advancement, says IPO DG

1 minute ago
SBP maintains policy rate at 22% owing to global u ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 22% owing to global uncertainties

10 seconds ago
 Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent ex ..

Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent extremism

1 minute ago
 Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

1 minute ago
 12,850 fined for traffic violations

12,850 fined for traffic violations

1 minute ago
 Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on ..

Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on time: Amir Mir

15 minutes ago
 Germany’s stance on Middle East conflict coincid ..

Germany’s stance on Middle East conflict coincides with NATO’s stance, says ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan