UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Regulate Electro-medical Devices Sector: Dr Zafar Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Govt to regulate electro-medical devices sector: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said the government had planned to regulate electro-medical devices sector through the Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said the government had planned to regulate electro-medical devices sector through the Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mirza said the step would help create investment opportunities in the field of electro-medical devices and there were greater chances of promotion of local industry.

He said a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of National Health Services on electro-medical devices. Such cooperation between the two ministries was crucial in the present high-risk corona situation.

He said through the agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the business of manufacturing of medical equipment would be regulated in the country, which was a positive sign during the present critical situation as the COVID-19 cases were increasing.

He said the government was committed to ensure availability of medical services and provision of the best possible medical treatment for the corona patients at hospitals. In that regard, a Resource Management System (RMS) had been developed to collect and provide real-time information about the corona patients throughout the country, he added.

He said the government had developed the system with having update on the status of available facilities at public sector hospitals for the COVID-19 patients. With the system in place, the government would be able to know the beds and ventilators' occupancy and availability at intensive care units and allocated wards of the hospitals.

He said with the help of system, the authorities concerned could easily manage the situation in hospitals to properly treat the corona patients. Shortage of any necessary equipment could be managed, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Technology Business Pakistan Engineering Council Government Agreement Industry Best

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

10 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's UEC Ready to Produce Up to 2 GTD-110M Hig ..

4 minutes ago

Theater Walllay to hold online cardboard modeling ..

4 minutes ago

Abbottabad will get gymnasium, swimming pool soon: ..

4 minutes ago

Some 1.5 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.