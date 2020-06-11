Govt to regulate electro-medical devices sector: Dr Zafar Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said the government had planned to regulate electro-medical devices sector through the Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said the government had planned to regulate electro-medical devices sector through the Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mirza said the step would help create investment opportunities in the field of electro-medical devices and there were greater chances of promotion of local industry.

He said a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of National Health Services on electro-medical devices. Such cooperation between the two ministries was crucial in the present high-risk corona situation.

He said through the agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the business of manufacturing of medical equipment would be regulated in the country, which was a positive sign during the present critical situation as the COVID-19 cases were increasing.

He said the government was committed to ensure availability of medical services and provision of the best possible medical treatment for the corona patients at hospitals. In that regard, a Resource Management System (RMS) had been developed to collect and provide real-time information about the corona patients throughout the country, he added.

He said the government had developed the system with having update on the status of available facilities at public sector hospitals for the COVID-19 patients. With the system in place, the government would be able to know the beds and ventilators' occupancy and availability at intensive care units and allocated wards of the hospitals.

He said with the help of system, the authorities concerned could easily manage the situation in hospitals to properly treat the corona patients. Shortage of any necessary equipment could be managed, he added.