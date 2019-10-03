UrduPoint.com
Govt To Release Development Funds For Uplift Of GB: Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Govt to release development funds for uplift of GB: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said that the federal government would ensure release of development funds for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan areas at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said that the Federal government would ensure release of development funds for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan areas at the earliest.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with ulema from different schools of thought in Skardu.

He said despite the financial crunch the federal government was committed for development of the GB areas.

He said ulema's role was vital for peace, progress and development of the areas. The ulema also apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the home of a family whose five members had died in the Chilas bus accident.

He sympathized with members of the bereaved family and assured that the government would provide all possible assistance to affected family.

