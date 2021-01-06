ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said that the provincial government would soon release more funds for various projects of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

He expressed these views during his visit to ATH along with Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and Chairman BOG Dr. Aasim Yousuf.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of the ATH board of governor which is working for the betterment of hospitals and colleges despite financial constraints.

Earlier, during his detailed visit to ATH and Ayub Medical College hospital, administration briefed the minister regarding the functioning of ATH, its progress and achievements during the last 3 years and ongoing development projects.

The minister was also briefed about the issues faced by ATH and the budgetary constraints.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited under-construction Ayub College of dentistry, the earthquake-damaged departments of the College and the operation theaters that are being renovated.

He was informed that ATH has procured Angiography and MRI machines while the administration is renovating the operation theaters from their own reserve funds without any support from the provincial government.

The minister was also told that the BOG of ATH has taken the initiative to start construction of Ayub college of dentistry through their own funds which was a long-standing issue.