Govt To Release Two Tranches Of Ehsas Kafalat Financial Assistance Among Regular Beneficiaries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed deputy commissioners to make arrangements for release of first and second tranche of 2020-21 of Ehsas Kafalat Programme among regular beneficiaries

According to official sources, the concerned officials were directed to make arrangements at union council and tehsil level. They were also instructed to ensure strict implementation on coronavirus SOPs. Similarly, the law enforcers were instructed to beef up security arrangements at the sites. The deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran will also submit report after selection of suitable place for distribution of amounts.

