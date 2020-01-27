UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Remove Reservations Of Alliance Partners Soon: Shafqat Mahmood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt to remove reservations of alliance partners soon: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would remove the reservations of its alliance partners soon as difference of opinion was part of the parliamentary politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would remove the reservations of its alliance partners soon as difference of opinion was part of the parliamentary politics.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Quami Movement-P (MQM-P) being a coalition partners were supporting the PTI government on national issues despite having some reservations, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI, PML-Q and MQM were ideological political parties, adding they were also continuously working for the development and stability of the country.

He ruled out the rumors that PML-Q and MQM-P had joined the government merely for grabbing power, adding both the alliance parties wanted that the government should complete its constitutional term.

Shafqat Mahmood claimed that the several Members of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been contacting to join the PTI government.

Replying to a question, he said both the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party being a corruption Mafia's had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly. When the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes and it would take some time to strengthen the economy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Malik Amin Aslam calls 2030-WRG to collaborate on ..

8 minutes ago

European Allies Must Assist in West Africa, Sahel ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives OIC Secretary-General

26 minutes ago

Abbas Refuses to Hold Phone Talks With Trump - Rep ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Conflict Settleme ..

1 minute ago

Country's abundant talent needed to be promoted on ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.