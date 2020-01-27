Govt to remove reservations of alliance partners soon: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would remove the reservations of its alliance partners soon as difference of opinion was part of the parliamentary politics

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Quami Movement-P (MQM-P) being a coalition partners were supporting the PTI government on national issues despite having some reservations, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI, PML-Q and MQM were ideological political parties, adding they were also continuously working for the development and stability of the country.

He ruled out the rumors that PML-Q and MQM-P had joined the government merely for grabbing power, adding both the alliance parties wanted that the government should complete its constitutional term.

Shafqat Mahmood claimed that the several Members of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been contacting to join the PTI government.

Replying to a question, he said both the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party being a corruption Mafia's had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly. When the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes and it would take some time to strengthen the economy, he added.