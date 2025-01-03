Open Menu

Govt. To Renovate 75-year-old School Buildings In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to renovate 75-year-old school buildings in the provincial metropolis.

School Education Department (SED) sources said that it has sought data of historical schools from all education authorities, and the education authorities have been ordered to send the data to the Education Department within three days.

According to the Education Department, at least 5 photos of historical schools must be sent within three days. The School Education Department itself will take responsibility for the renovation of these schools.

Sources further said, after the renovation of historical buildings, schools will also be opened to the general public. The decision will increase the enrollment of government schools, they said, adding, due to the dilapidated condition of the schools, enrollment is very low.

They said the schools include Victoria Girls High School, Inside Bhati Gate, Government St. Francis Boys High School, New Anarkali, and Government Central Model School, Lower Mall.

Meanwhile, noted educationist Muhammad Amin Saqib told APP that the education system in Lahore reflects along specific old, modern, cultural, religious, social, commerce, psychological and scientific injunctions. He said the provincial capital's schools are the country’s largest producer of professionals in the fields of IT, science, engineering,, technology, nuclear sciences,, medicine, pharmacology, biotechnology , telecommunication, and microelectronics.

Welcoming the Punjab government's decision of renovating schools, Saqib said that the initiative would help increase enrollment in schools as during the recent years, there has been seen an upsurge in the number of private schools and universities. The current literacy rate of Lahore is 64 percent, he said, adding that Lahore has a wide range of old schools, colleges and universities, that are catering to diverse streams since long.

