PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah here Monday said that provincial government has taken practical steps to highlight industrial potential of the province at the Dubai International Expo at UAE.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by Chief Executive KP board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Hassan Dawood Butt, he said that provincial government has launched a website and promotional video which would provide essential business information to investors.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would attend expo from January 02 to January 31, 2022, wherein projects of the provincial government in sector of tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology to attract foreign investment.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's cultural heritage and archeological items as well as local products will be on display to showcase the province's culture and local products internationally, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah further said that the expo would highlight investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local products to investors.

He said that in the light of directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, international investors would be apprised of the steps taken to facilitate investors in the province and also to establish business-to-business links. The Additional Chief Secretary said that there are vast investment opportunities in the tourism, mines and minerals sectors and the provincial government is providing a suitable environment and incentives to foreign investors.

CEO KPBOIT Hassan Dawood Butt said that as per vision of Chief Minister, serious efforts would be made at Dubai Expo to bring foreign investment in the province.