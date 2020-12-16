UrduPoint.com
Govt To Request ECP For Early Senate Elections: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said it was the discretion of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new schedule of the upcoming Senate elections to make it more transparent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said it was the discretion of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new schedule of the upcoming Senate elections to make it more transparent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would request the ECP to conduct the Senate polls a month before the stipulated time.

The government would seek guidance from the Supreme Court in accordance of the Article 186 of the Constitution in the matter, he added.

The minister said majority of senators' tenure was being completed on March 11, 2021.

Wiping out the horse trading, he said it was mandatory to hold the Senate elections through show of hands.

"We want political stability in the country by reforming electoral system," he added.

Shibli said all national institutions were effectively working for the development and prosperity of the country within their domains.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should show moral courage and come back the country to face corruption cases pending against him in the courts of law adding he could lead his party after the acquittal from the court cases.

He said the court had already declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder and fugitive in several cases.

He said the corrupt and plunderers had gathered under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement to save their corruption.

