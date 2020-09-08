Govt to rescue missing persons on priority in Mohmand marble incident : Shoukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said all efforts were being made to save lives of injured people who were still trapped under the debris of collapsed marble mine in Mohammad district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said all efforts were being made to save lives of injured people who were still trapped under the debris of collapsed marble mine in Mohammad district.

He said this during a visit to the site of marble mines that rockslide yesterday.

The provincial minister was informed that 21 bodies have been recovered so far, seven injured have been shifted to the hospital and search for the missing persons is underway.

He inspected ongoing rescue operation and met the elders of the area, Commander 103 Brigade and Commandant Mohmand Rifles formed him about progress in the rescue operation.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that mine collapsed incident would be investigated, adding tracing missing persons is top priority of rescue teams.

Expressing his grief over the tragic incident , he said provincial government would give compensation of RS 600000 to each victim family who lost precious life, adding free medical was given to all injured till their full recovery.

He said that heavy machinery and manpower were dispatched to the area for assistance in the rescue operation and all resources were being mobilized to save lives.

He said Army teams along with civil organizatios using modern equipments were busy in rescue operation.

He thanked Pakistan Army for its cooperation and assistance in rescue work.

Talking to media, the minister said said that the incident would be investigated and findings would be shared with victim families.

The said that provincial government was taking steps to modernize mining industry on scientific basis to minimize risk of loss of labours and save precious human lives.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that department of Labor and Mines were working in collaboration to enact legislation on mining industry and soon it will be put into practice.