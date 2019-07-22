Govt. to resole problems of Information department: Info Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that all the problems confronted to Information Department will be solved on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that all the problems confronted to Information Department will be solved on priority basis.

This he said while talking to convener Information Officers Association Ansarullah Khilji and Director General Information Imdadullah in his office on Monday.

Provincial Information Minister said that Information Department was playing a pivotal role in highlighting the performance of government and government acknowledges efforts of the officers of the Information Department in projecting the performance of the provincial Government.

He said new office and vehicles will be arranged for Information Department and the hurdles in the way of promotion of officers of the department would be removed.

Convener Information Officers Association Ansarullah Khilji, on the occasion, while thanking the Information Minister assured him that after the resolution of the problems of the department, the performance of officers and officials would become much better.