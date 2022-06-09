UrduPoint.com

Govt To Resolve All Crises On Priority Basis: Pervez Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Govt to resolve all crises on priority basis: Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said that we are ready to resolve all the current crises of the country on priority basis.

"We have faced such crises in the past and resolved them successfully", he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

He further said that the present government has come to power with its sole agenda of ensuring the welfare and betterment of the poor and will change the destiny of the people.

"Budget 2022-23 will further strengthen the relationship between the government and the people as we are committed to promoting people-friendly policies," he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the present government was committed to a prosperous Pakistan and would soon control inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Poor Budget All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

11 hours ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

11 hours ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

11 hours ago
 Abducted MSc student recovered safely

Abducted MSc student recovered safely

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.