Govt to resolve all genuine issues of MPAs on priority basis: KP CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said equal and sustainable development of all backward areas and well-being of the vulnerable segments of the society is top priority of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the government will resolve all genuine issues of the public representatives on priority basis, PBC reported.

Mahmood Khan directed the provincial cabinet members and members of provincial assembly of the ruling party to visit hospitals, police stations and other public service delivery centres in their respective Constituencies to ensure service delivery to the public at local level.