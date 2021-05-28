UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Resolve All Genuine Issues Of MPAs On Priority Basis: KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Govt to resolve all genuine issues of MPAs on priority basis: KP CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said equal and sustainable development of all backward areas and well-being of the vulnerable segments of the society is top priority of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the government will resolve all genuine issues of the public representatives on priority basis, PBC reported.

Mahmood Khan directed the provincial cabinet members and members of provincial assembly of the ruling party to visit hospitals, police stations and other public service delivery centres in their respective Constituencies to ensure service delivery to the public at local level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Provincial Assembly Visit All Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

6 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

6 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

7 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

7 minutes ago

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International ..

7 minutes ago

Thai Regulator Greenlights COVID Vaccine by China' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.