Govt to resolve all issues of doctors : Dr. Zubair Zahir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) on Thursday held a meeting with Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Zubair Zahir and apprised him about various issues being faced by doctors across the province.

The Director General Health Services assured to resolve all their problems with support of the provincial health department.

The delegation was informed that the provincial government had approved Shuhada package for the family of Dr. Waliullah.

Dr. Zubair Zahir said that steps were being taken for up-gradation of doctors in the merged districts.

On the occasion, the Provincial Doctors Association presented 13-points charter of demands in order to resolve their issues.