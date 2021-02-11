UrduPoint.com
Govt To Resolve All Issues Of Federal Employees: Ali Awan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Govt to resolve all issues of federal employees: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the government would resolve all issues of its employees amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government would increase the salary of the federal employees but not of the provincial government employees because after the passage of the18th constitutional amendment it was the provincial matter.

He said the government wanted to hold the senate elections in a transparent manner as it had tabled the Senate elections amendment bill in the National Assembly.

The SAPM said the opposition did not believe in rule of law and transparency and that is why they were opposing the bill.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the present government was making efforts to hold free, fair and transparent Senate electionsby holding open balloting.

He expressed hope that opposition could postpone its long march which they would start on March 26.

