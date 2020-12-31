UrduPoint.com
Govt To Resolve All Issues Of Frontier Constabulary : Interior Minister

Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Shuhada Package for the Frontier Constabulary would be increased and all their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that unprecedented sacrifices and services of the Frontier Constabulary for maintaining law and order situation and performing security duties with in limited resources were laudable and unforgettable.

He said that martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country were always alive in the hearts of the nation. The nation values sacrifices of all security agencies including Frontier Constabulary, he said.

Interior Minister expressed these views while addressing personnel of the Frontier Constabulary after attending a high level meeting at FC headquarters.

Earlier, Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Moazm Ansari gave a detailed briefing to the Interior Minister on the services, sacrifices and strategy of the Frontier Constabulary.

Interior Minister said that brave soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary played a frontline role in fighting and eradicating terrorism.

He said that the government would release substantial funds of the Frontier Constabulary to equip it with modern weapons and other equipments.

He said that Frontier Constabulary services at border areas, Gilgat-Baltistan protecting economic corridor, NHA, WAPDA, Sui Gas installations, duties at jails in Sindh, foreign office and during permanent representation at the United Nations were commendable.

