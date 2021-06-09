Govt to resolve all issues of universities: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review various issues of Chitral University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review various issues of Chitral University.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Affairs Wazirzada, Vice Chancellor Chitral University Dr. Zahir Shah and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the overall performance, achievements and various challenges being faced by the Chitral University.

The Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that land issue of the university would be resolved soon, adding he was personally monitoring issues of all universities across the province to get them resolved soon.

He said that grants worth billions of rupees were released to universities in the last three years.

Kamran Bangash said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reforms would be implemented fully under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.