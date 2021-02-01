Govt to resolve drinking water issue in Tank soon: Ali Amin Gandapur

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Monday said that an amount of Rs 300 million had been approved for drinking water supply projects in district Tank.

Addressing a public gathering to launch Sehat Plus Card scheme in southern districts, he said that long-standing demand of provision of drinking water would be resolved on the priority basis.

He said the people would see a visible change once various development projects launched in the D.I.Khan Division completed.

The minister said the government was committed to resolve basic issues of people with special focus on provision of best facilities in education and health sector.

He announced reconstruction of Jandola bazaar that was damaged during operation against militants.

The minister said that elected MNA from district Tank was busy in saving looted money of corrupt leaders instead of raising voice for resolving issues being faced by the local people.

He said the issue of shortage of staff in the district hospital Tank would also be resolved soon.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that universal healthcare facility through Sehat Card Plus was a major step towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state.