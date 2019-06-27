Govt to resolve farmers problems on priority basis: Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that federal and provincial governments were working collectively to sort out the problems of farmers including payment of dues and provision of pesticides on priority basis

The governor stated this while talking to Pakistan Kissan Ittehad central chairman Chaudhry Anwar and other representatives who met him and apprised their problems. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured them that their problems would be resolved as early as possible.

He said the government would provide subsidy to farmers on electricity, pesticides and other things in relief package.

Following the assuracne of the governor, Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad took back protest call in the province.