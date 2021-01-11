(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the government would resolve the issues of the Hazara community on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said their sacrifices against the war on terrorism would not go waste.

He said unfortunately, the opposition was politicking on the tragic incident of Much.

Replying to a question, he said his statement was misquoted given during the meeting with the Hazara community.