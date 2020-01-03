Govt to resolve issue of natural gas on priority: Atif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan on Friday said that the issue of gas supply from the southern districts to Punjab was chronic and agreed with efforts for its resolution.

Speaking in response to the calling attention notice of the Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha of PML-N here in the provincial assembly, he said that the province should get its right.

In this connection, he said the government will convene a meeting in Federal capital, to find out a solution to this problem on priority basis.

Earlier, speaking on his calling attention notice, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha said that Galiyat had become the hub of tourism, but natural gas still not supplied to the area and people have to burn woods as fuel that is inflicting loss to precious forests.

He said that the government of Punjab has introduced tall system, wherein the people were being provided woods at concession rate.

Therefore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province should also established similar tall.

Participating in the debate, Inayatullah Khan of MMA said that forests were the precious assets of the province and due to lack of attention these resources were being abolishing.

Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP said the residents of the area were burning woods. He said that provision of gas was the right of the province and there will be no need to cut forests.

In response to the speeches of the opposition, the senior minister said that the proposals are suitable and needs of the people would be fulfilled in any way.

Later, the calling attention notice regarding forest cutting was referred to the concerned committee of the house.