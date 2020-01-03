UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Resolve Issue Of Natural Gas On Priority: Atif Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:12 PM

Govt to resolve issue of natural gas on priority: Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan on Friday said that the issue of gas supply from the southern districts to Punjab was chronic and agreed with efforts for its resolution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan on Friday said that the issue of gas supply from the southern districts to Punjab was chronic and agreed with efforts for its resolution.

Speaking in response to the calling attention notice of the Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha of PML-N here in the provincial assembly, he said that the province should get its right.

In this connection, he said the government will convene a meeting in Federal capital, to find out a solution to this problem on priority basis.

Earlier, speaking on his calling attention notice, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha said that Galiyat had become the hub of tourism, but natural gas still not supplied to the area and people have to burn woods as fuel that is inflicting loss to precious forests.

He said that the government of Punjab has introduced tall system, wherein the people were being provided woods at concession rate.

Therefore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province should also established similar tall.

Participating in the debate, Inayatullah Khan of MMA said that forests were the precious assets of the province and due to lack of attention these resources were being abolishing.

Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP said the residents of the area were burning woods. He said that provision of gas was the right of the province and there will be no need to cut forests.

In response to the speeches of the opposition, the senior minister said that the proposals are suitable and needs of the people would be fulfilled in any way.

Later, the calling attention notice regarding forest cutting was referred to the concerned committee of the house.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Hub Gas From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Prime Minister Slams 'Attack' on Embas ..

15 seconds ago

Iran vows to avenge Soleimani death in 'right plac ..

17 seconds ago

One killed in Paris stabbing, assailant shot dead

18 seconds ago

Trump says Soleimani should have been killed 'many ..

21 seconds ago

Le Drian, Pompeo Discuss Middle East Escalation in ..

5 minutes ago

US manufacturing slows sharply in December: ISM

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.