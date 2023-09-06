Open Menu

Govt To Resolve Karachi Trader's Problems On Priority: Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Govt to resolve Karachi trader's problems on priority: Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the Federal government would address problems of Karachi traders on priority.

He was talking to Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori who called on him here.

During the meeting, the governor Sindh briefed the prime minister in detail about the administration matters and the overall law and order situation of the province.

The governor also presented the recommendation about the power tariff prepared by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the city's traders.

PM Kakar thanked the governor Sindh and issued directives to the relevant authorities to work on the recommendation and present a report as soon as possible.

