Govt To Resolve Labour Issues: Punjab Minister For Labor And Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar stated that the Punjab government is committed to addressing labor issues
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar stated that the Punjab government is committed to addressing labor issues.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the directors of PESSI in head office on Tuesday. Vice Commissioner PESSI Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Kharal, DG PESSI Azhar Minhas and field Directors were present on this occasion.
The minister ensured that all medical and financial benefits, which are the workers' rightful entitlements, are provided promptly. He said that Punjab Employees Social Security Institution’s field directors had shown tremendous performance, under the supervision of Commissioner PESSI, Nadia Saqib, in last financial year as they had collected historical recovery of contribution after fourteen years.
Faisal Ayub Khokar directed all directors to enhance the target of workers’ contribution and to register new workers so that no worker could be deprived of the entitled benefits. He also said that it is his foremost desire to ensure the provision of medical and financial benefits to all laborers for which all officers should work as a team and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He also announced to formulate special teams for random checking of field staff and said that proper media campaign would be initiated in the province to create awareness among the stakeholders about benefits of registration to workers. He further said that he himself would visit chamber of Commerce offices across the Punjab and will listen the problems faced by factory owners and workers.
