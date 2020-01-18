Govt to resolve long lasting problems of Chamkani people: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shahab Khan

Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shahab Khan on Saturday said that the government would resolve the long lasting problems faced by Chamkani people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shahab Khan on Saturday said that the government would resolve the long lasting problems faced by Chamkani people.

The people of the area lauded efforts of provincial government for allocating Rs30billion for Chamkani Sports Complex and Rs10billion for reconstruction of Govt Higher Secondary School.

Talking to media here, he said with the support of Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the longstanding demand of youth of the area for setting up of sports complex was fulfilled and young generation would benefit for this state-of-the-art facility.

He said Rs10billion has also been approved for reconstruction of Govt High school for Boys and other developmental works including pavement of streets and roads are underway.

He said the problems faced by people would solve on priority basis and Deputy Commissioner on his special request visited the area and issued necessary directives to concerned quarters for redressal.

He said popularity graph of PTI government was going upwards due to its' people friendly policies, adding people of PK-69 as well as PK-73 would soon enjoy the fruits of developmental works initiated by the provincial government.

Shahab Khan said that the people of area were paying thanks of Provincial Minister Taimoor Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, MNA Arbab Amir Ayub and Syed Inam Shah and Imran Shah for production of Gas supply to Haji Abbad, electric feeder, Nadra office for chamkani.