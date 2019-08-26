UrduPoint.com
Govt To Resolve People Problems On Priority Bases: DC

Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan has said that the provincial government has started different developmental schemes and is also working to solve the problems the people on priority bases

He said this during his visit to different place of the district likely Qamri, Mir Mailk, chilem and other.

He said the chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and its cabinet is working very hard to solve the problems of the people of the area.

He further said that GB is a best place for tourism and tourism department is utilizing all its resources for the development of tourism.

DC said that the local tourists have been stated to move towards upper parts of Astore to enjoy the good weather.

He said the electricity in District Astore and its other all areas are providing full electricity.

The work on different developmental schemes is also in progress and the contractors of respective schemes are busy in completing their projects.

The DC said I have given the order to Magistrate of Astore to control the prices of daily using items and take strict actionsagainst depositors.

