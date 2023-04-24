UrduPoint.com

Govt To Resolve People's Problems On Priority Basis: Sharjeel Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held meetings with people of his constituency here on Sunday at Rawal House, Tando Jam and extended Eid ul Fitr greetings.

Sharjeel Memon assured that the Sindh government will resolve all their issues on a priority basis.

The voters of the provincial Assembly's constituency P.S 63, apprised the minister about their issues and requested him to take special initiatives for the resolution of their problems.

Sharjeel said the provincial government had completed several development projects aimed at providing benefits to the general public while many more projects would soon be completed within a stipulated time.

