Govt To Resolve Police Martyrs Famlies' Problems On Priority: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Govt to resolve police martyrs famlies' problems on priority: Minister

RAJANPUR, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dareshak Sunday said that government would resolve problems of the families of police martyrs on priority basis.

While addressing a ceremony held in connection with Shuhda-e-Police here, he said the families of police martyrs were important for us and all possible relief would be provided to them.

The ceremony was attended by families of 26 martyrs. He also distributed gifts amongst the families.

DPO Haroon ur Rasheed, addresing the ceremony, said that scholarships for education and dowry articles were being provided to daughters of the martyrs. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrified their lives while discharging their duty to protect the lives and property of the people.

On this occasion, MPAs Farooq Amanullah, Sardar Owais Dareshak and other police officials were also present.

