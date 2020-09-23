UrduPoint.com
Govt To Resolve Problems Of Lawyers: Sultan Muhammad

Wed 23rd September 2020

Govt to resolve problems of lawyers: Sultan Muhammad

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan has said that the provincial government would take measure to resolve the problems of lawyers community on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan has said that the provincial government would take measure to resolve the problems of lawyers community on priority basis.

He said this in a meeting with the delegation of District Bar Charsadda and Tangi at his office here on Wednesday.

The minister said that lawyers are the eyes of society and he work for the betterment of lawyers and will in continue in future.

The minister lauded the work of lawyers and said that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of lawyers.

More Stories From Pakistan

