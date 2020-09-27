Govt to resolve problems of tobacco growers on priority basis: Asad Qaiser

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that he will leave no stone unturned in granting cash crop status to tobacco restructuring Pakistan Tobacco board (PTB) as per demands of the growers.

He said that agriculture can usher progress and development in Pakistan. The developed countries are improving their agriculture sector day by day, but unfortunately our previous governments have ignored this sector that had affected agriculture sector and farmers as well.

He said this while addressing a Convention here at Kanda on Sunday. Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, members of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Agriculture Produces and Provincial Minister for education Shahram Khan Tarakai were also present on the occasion.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the people of Swabi district are dependent on tobacco. If tobacco farmers get relief, all issues will be solved in a better way. He agreed with the demand of fixing tobacco rate at Rs.250 per kilogram.

He assured that he take up the issue of Swabi tobacco farmers with Federal Mister for Agriculture on priority basis.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is using all available resources and effective measures for the development of agriculture he said.

Speaker Asad Qaiser on the occasion announced the supply of Sui gas for Kanda Mera, Swabi district.