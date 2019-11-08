Govt to resolve sit-in soon: Chohan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Provisional Minister Punjab for colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Friday the government would soon settle down the issue of sit-in amicably to eliminate chaotic situation for the residents of the capital.

Talking to a private news channel he urged the protesters to participate in the struggle of the incumbent government to bring prosperity and prevail peace in the region instead of being part of the futile protest.

While replying to a question he stated that he did not hold any press conference during last week to express his views against the sit-in holders but would not bear if anyone throw trash over the prime minister's family and tried to misguide the masses over the premier's loyalty towards the nation.

"Imran Khan has a habit to set a positive example as in this protest the government has set a precedent by providing medical makeshifts to ensure the well being of the protestors,"he mentioned.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman could only gather a few hundred persons to take the resignation of the prime minister despite of the fact that the Federal government has fully facilitated the sit-in participants, if the previous government would had provided such conducive environment and facilities to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2014, it could bring millions of followers at D-chowk, he added.

Opposition should not underestimate the present mindedness of the government spokespersons due to their good code of conduct, he said.