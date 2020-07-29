Govt to resume CRTF registration for active participation of youth in plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The government Wednesday decided to resume registration for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) to register more youth for carrying out the upcoming tree plantation drive in the country.

"Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar will announce application process for registration shortly," said a news release issued by the SAPM's office.

More young people are being registered for the plantation drive. Volunteers could sign up for the CRTF through the mobile application. The SAPM will hold a press conference in a short while to sensitize the youth about the registration process for the tree plantation drive.

The plantation drive will commence on the occasion of "Tiger Force" day, which is scheduled to be held on August 9. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to carry out record tree plantation on that day.

The CRTF was announced in March after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country. Initially, it was assigned a task of assisting the local administrations in carrying out rescue and relief activities across the country. Later, additional tasks were added to their duties including tree plantation drive, locusts' surveillance and other services that required more human resource.