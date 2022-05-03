UrduPoint.com

Govt To Resumes Journey Of Progress: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed that current economic challenges could be resolved with the support of people and coalition parties.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party workers and people here at Jati Umrah after offering Eid-Ul-Fitr prayer.

The chief minister said that the government would resume the journey of rapid progress and prosperity that had been disrupted during last four years by an incompetent government. He added that inflation had made the people's lives miserable and collective efforts were needed to overcome the challenges.

He thanked the people and the party workers for their tireless support for the PML-N leadership, saying that he and his family would never forget your staunch support.

The CM prayed for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the nation and the country.

