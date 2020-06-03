Govt to retain discounted airfare for students returning from Wuhan on June 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the second batch of Pakistani students, which was to be airlifted from Wuhan on June 5, would continue to get subsidized tickets for Rs 50,000.

"Continuing our goodwill for students returning from Wuhan, as per PM Imran Khan's instructions the ticket cost of 2nd flight returning from Wuhan on June, 5 will also be capped at Rs. 50,000," he tweeted.

"We haven't forgotten your long suffering & continued support.

.sorry for the confusion," the SAPM added to his tweet, apologizing for the misunderstanding created over the cost of air tickets.

He also acknowledged the students' perseverance during their stay in Wuhan amid the coronavirus pandemic,As many as 280 students would be repatriated from Wuhan city of China through a special flight, said an official of the OP&HRD ministry. Earlier, over 250 Pakistani students were evacuated last month through a special flight of Pakistan International Airline.

The first batch of students was also given discounted tickets as a special gesture from the government, he added.