Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar panels, bread, milk: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said the government has decided in principle not to withdraw exemptions of taxes on basic items such as milk, bread, laptop and solar panels.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the finance minister said the finance supplementary bill, 2021 was aimed at documenting the national economy.

He said the country had Rs 20 trillion worth of retail market out of which only Rs 3.5 trillion sales were documented which was alarming.

"We will have to document our economy to achieve our tax to GDP ratio target of 18 to 20% as until it does not achieve, we will not be able to maintain our fiscal balance," he added.