Govt to return hajj dues to successful pilgrims: Noor -ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to return the collected hajj dues of successful pilgrims, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor -ul-Haq Qadri said Tuesday.

In a statement, he said following the announcement of Saudi government to allow only people of various nationalities already residing in Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj this year, the Ministry will inform the pilgrims about modus operandi of returning their hajj dues through SMS.

Pakistan welcomes Saudi decision of allowing only "very limited numbers" of faithful to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage.

He said " Saudi government had consulted Pakistan before taking final decision".

The decision would help containing COVID-19 spread.