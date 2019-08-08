UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Return Over $10 Billion Foreign Debt During Current Fiscal Year: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Govt to return over $10 billion foreign debt during current fiscal year: NA told

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government would return over $10 billion foreign debt during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government would return over $10 billion foreign debt during the current fiscal year.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the incumbent government returned US $ 8.39 billion foreign debt from August 18, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

He said PTI led government obtained US $ 7.1 billion foreign loan during the said period. He said past government had obtained loans on short terms during last two years of its tenure which had to return.

The minister said the foreign debt on August 18, 2018 was US $ 73.1 billion.

To another question, he said debt to GDP ratio had exceeded from the limit during the tenure of past government. However, he said that the incumbent government was making efforts to bring it down to the prescribed limit.

He said external debt witnessed only $ 2.3 billion during the tenure of present government.

He said the government cleared record Rs145 billion refund cases.

The minister said the stock of outstanding external debt of Pakistan till May 2019 stood at Rs10,838 billion. In order to resolve economic issues, the government was introducing comprehensive set of economic and structural reforms particularly focusing on export, re-establishing fiscal stability and improving governance in key utilities and state owned enterprises.

Regarding devaluation of rupee, Hammad Azhar said that the recent movement in the exchange rate reflected resolution of the macroeconomic imbalances accumulated over the past few years when the rupee was kept overvalued, the increased demand for imported goods led to widening of the current account deficit to unmanageable levels putting severe pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

As a result of the demand-supply gap in the foreign exchange market, rupee depreciated by 13.7 per cent in FY 18 and 24.1 per cent in FY 19.

He said Pakistan's current exchange rate regime was flexible and market determined. The State Bank, however was committed to addressing disorderly market behaviour, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exchange Bank May June August 2018 2019 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ex-Garuda Indonesia boss arrested in major graft p ..

11 seconds ago

Punjab`s Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program Wins ..

32 minutes ago

Between 2006 and 2018; 67% fall in the proportion ..

32 minutes ago

Miftah Ismail, Imran ul Haq handed over to NAB on ..

13 seconds ago

Rough seas in Arabian Gulf

41 minutes ago

Political parties asked to submit accounts stateme ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.