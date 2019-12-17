UrduPoint.com
Govt To Review Decision Against Pervez Musharraf, Says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:09 PM

Firdous Ashiq Awan avoids to make any direct comment on decision, saying that she would consult the legal team on it.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) The Federal government will review the special court’s decision to hand former military ruler Pervez Musharraf death sentence in high treason case, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Tuesday.

“We’ll review the today’s verdict in detail as well as the yesterday’s,” said Awan adding that the legal experts would be consulted on. She said the government would also check all its aspects, especially the legal and political aspects as well as its impact on national interest.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters in Islamabad soon after the Special Court awarded death sentence to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. However, she avoided to make any direct comment on the decision of the Special court.

“I would make comment on it only after consulting the legal team,” said the Special Assistant. Answering to a question that whether the government bring Pervez Musharraf back to the country, she said that it would also be answered after consultation of the legal team.

“I just came to know about the verdict and I would not make any comment without consulting the legal team,”.

Earlier in the day, a Special Court awarded death sentence to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution on Nov 3, 2019, removing judges of the superior courts and detaining them.

Pervez Musharraf who is currently in the UAE could not come back to the country soon after the ban on his travel abroad was lifted by the Supreme Court in high treason case on March 17, 2016.

