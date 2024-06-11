Open Menu

Govt To Review Entire Power Sector Completely In Next 2-3 Years: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government would revive the entire power sector completely in next two to three years.

Responding to a Calling Attention notice raised by Saifullah Abro about expected installation of three power plants (2100 MW), the minister said that the power sector was very complicated and it had been divided into three sub-sectors including generation, transmission and distribution. Every sub-sector has its own problems, he added.

He said despite availability of electricity in the system, it could not be despatched due to transmission issue. No investment was made in Matiari to Rehim Yar Khan transmission project in last 10 years, he added.

Regarding the three power plants (2100 MW), the minister said that the projects were part of CPEC-2015 Framework. The said projects could not be initiated due to some technical issues like feasibility, insurance, tariff determination and financial closure, he said.

He said if these projects achieved financial closures now, it would take 6-7 years to start power generation. All these three projects were justified and would help provide relief in term of foreign exchange component, he added.

Regarding, GENCO-I, GENCO-II and Lakhra Power Plant, the minister said these power plants were not in operation and their employees were drawing over Rs 7.5 billion under heads of salary and other perks and privileges. The government has decided to dispose of these plants after granting pension benefits to all employees in next six months.

Earlier, Saifullah Abro said that we should get rid of independent power producer and opted for hydel generation to provide electricity to the masses at affordable rate.

