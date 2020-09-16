(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday informed the Senate that the government has decided to review the master plan of Islamabad and several steps have been taken in this regard.

In a written reply in the upper house of the parliament, Ijaz Shah said that the initial master plan of Islamabad was prepared in 1960 and approved by Federal cabinet on May 24, 1960.

He added on the directions Islamabad High Court, Islamabad the federal government constituted a commission to review the master plan of Islamabad. He said that the constituted commission prioritized its work according to the Terms of References (TORs) for short and long term measures and gave its suggestions.

He said that the commission submitted various suggestion in this regard including reviewing proposed building bye-laws and planning parameters and review of modalities and procedures for development of private housing schemes in Islamabad and identify grey areas for its improvement.

He said that the commission also suggested to examine the problem of sewerage contamination in Korang River upstream of Rawal Dam and suggest appropriate solutions.

It also asked to examine the solid waste management especially in rural areas around the Rawal Lake, Zone-III and Zone-IV, he added.

He said that the commission also submitted various suggestions to examine the issue of Katchi Abadis in Islamabad and suggested relocation plan. He added suggestions were also submitted on regeneration of old sectors of Islamabad and conceptual plan for regeneration of sector G-6, Islamabad.

He said that the commission suggested a number of solutions for long standing issues of Islamabad which are to be reviewed by the consultants. He added the commission presented its report before the Prime Minister on October 07, 2019 and also in the federal cabinet meeting.