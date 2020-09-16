UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Review Federal Capital's Master Plan; Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:57 PM

Govt to review federal capital's master plan; Senate told

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday informed the Senate that the government has decided to review the master plan of Islamabad and several steps have been taken in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday informed the Senate that the government has decided to review the master plan of Islamabad and several steps have been taken in this regard.

In a written reply in the upper house of the parliament, Ijaz Shah said that the initial master plan of Islamabad was prepared in 1960 and approved by Federal cabinet on May 24, 1960.

He added on the directions Islamabad High Court, Islamabad the federal government constituted a commission to review the master plan of Islamabad. He said that the constituted commission prioritized its work according to the Terms of References (TORs) for short and long term measures and gave its suggestions.

He said that the commission submitted various suggestion in this regard including reviewing proposed building bye-laws and planning parameters and review of modalities and procedures for development of private housing schemes in Islamabad and identify grey areas for its improvement.

He said that the commission also suggested to examine the problem of sewerage contamination in Korang River upstream of Rawal Dam and suggest appropriate solutions.

It also asked to examine the solid waste management especially in rural areas around the Rawal Lake, Zone-III and Zone-IV, he added.

He said that the commission also submitted various suggestions to examine the issue of Katchi Abadis in Islamabad and suggested relocation plan. He added suggestions were also submitted on regeneration of old sectors of Islamabad and conceptual plan for regeneration of sector G-6, Islamabad.

He said that the commission suggested a number of solutions for long standing issues of Islamabad which are to be reviewed by the consultants. He added the commission presented its report before the Prime Minister on October 07, 2019 and also in the federal cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Prime Minister Parliament Dam May October 2019 Islamabad High Court Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Ukraine bars entry to 1,000 Jewish pilgrims over v ..

6 seconds ago

UK Child Rescued From Worn-Torn Syria After Defeat ..

8 seconds ago

Gram cultivation starts from October: agri deptt

2 minutes ago

DC visits schools to inspects adherence to SOPs

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccinees Have Significantly Higher Antib ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Prime Minister Urges Civic Groups to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.