Govt To Review Lockdown Situation After Eid, Warns Rising Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Govt to review lockdown situation after eid, warns rising number of coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday said the government would take strict action if people did not comply with precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

Talking to media, he said no proposal to impose curfew was under consideration.

He said the only way to combat spread of pandemic is to adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He warned that Coronavirus pandemic was very alarming and posing dangerous situation after rising number of cases.

Ajmal Wazir said that government was fighting on two fronts; one isagainst pandemic and the other is poverty.

He said as precautionary measure, tourist destinations have been closed to prevent pandemic spread.

