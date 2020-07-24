UrduPoint.com
Govt To Review Prices Of Medicines: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Govt to review prices of medicines: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that an increase of seven percent in prices of essential medicines and 10 percent in non-essential medicines was witnessed but the government would review the prices to facilitate the people.

It was stated by him while responding to a calling attention notice in Senate which was regarding increase of 10% in the prices of medicines by the Government.

The minister said there are some market-driven factors which cause increase in price of medicines.

However, the government would review these prices for ease of people. He said that prices of 360 medicines were decreased by the incumbent government but the medicine companies challenged it with Sindh Court. However, most of their petitions have been quashed by the court and the government would do its best to bring down the prices of medicines.

The minister said that PML-N government introduced a policy during its tenure in May 2018 about fixing prices of medicines and the incumbent government had no role in hike of these prices.

