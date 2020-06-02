UrduPoint.com
Govt To Revive Virus-hit Tourism Sector : Labour And Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

Govt to revive virus-hit tourism sector : Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government planed to revive virus-hit tourism sector soon as it was also affected due to coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government planed to revive virus-hit tourism sector soon as it was also affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, the government had approved a number of protective measures in coordination with the ministry of Tourism and Health, and in accordance with the directions of the World Health Organization.

Yousafzai stressed all the precautionary measures that were discussed during the meeting regarding the said matter must be implemented.

Around 2 million tourists had descended on tourism spots of Malakand and Mansehra last year, he added.

He further said tourism is a huge industry that rakes in millions of rupees in government revenue.

He underlined the importance of the tourism and hospitality sector in providing job opportunities and as a vital source of income for the country.

He said the country was keen to alleviate the negative impact of the coronavirus on the tourism sector and its employees.

Shaukat Yousafzai said 80 per cent of the total industries in the province have reopened, underscoring that the only way to keep the deadly virus at bay is to follow preventive measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier announced the reopening of tourism industry to generate revenue and give more opportunities for employment.

