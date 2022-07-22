UrduPoint.com

Govt To Run Green Bus Service Soon In Quetta: Farah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesman Farah Azeem Shah said that the Green Bus Service was a project of the previous government, under which, transactions, tendering and procurement were done during last tenure.

Commenting on the Green Bus Service the other day, she said that no plans were made despite only for political point scoring, while rushing bus routes and other matters, no comprehensive policy was formulated as to how the buses would be operated in the city, who would operate the buses, how the tax system would be taken. She said that the buses of Green Bus Service were brought to Quetta on June 29.

The current government was practically working on the feasibility study etc to run the buses and very soon the people would be able to benefit from this project. We are not convinced to impose any project on the public for political scoring, but after completing all the preparations and work, these buses will be run for the public so that the public can benefit from them, she added.

She said that the previous government had not made proper planning for green buses, otherwise these buses are seen plying on the streets of the city today.

The incumbent provincial regime was working under the strategy but some elements were giving it a wrong color but soon the people would be able to use these buses which could be a lesson for those who were involved in criticizing. She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Aubdul Quddus Bizenjo, the province was moving towards exemplary development saying that the current government was taking public problems very seriously and was working day and night for their lasting solution. She said that the current government was not only capable of solving all these problems. Rather, it has solved most of the problems saying the damage caused to the dams was due to continuous rains, but the performance of the Balochistan government has been exemplary in emergency situations has been found. "Along with the government of Balochistan, our brave forces are also side by side in this journey of development, free medical campuses have been set up in dimensions and the government of Balochistan did not believe in mere slogans or words but believes in genuine service", she said.

