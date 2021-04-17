Govt to sacrifice everything for honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Shafqat Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday the government was even ready to sacrifice everything for the honour and sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) but violence in the country would not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday the government was even ready to sacrifice everything for the honour and sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) but violence in the country would not be tolerated.

Talking to the media after inquiring after the injured policemen in Jinnah Hospital, he said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised voice effectively in the United Nations for the respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH), adding that only two countries spoke about the issue, including Pakistan and Turkey". The prime minister was the only leader who courageously faced anti-Islamic forces in the world, he added.

The minister paid tribute to policemen for controlling violence and chaos with courage.

He said there was no example of such violence in the national history that people were tortured and public and private properties were damaged, adding that it was also the first time that more than 600 policemen were injured and some martyred in the violence.

He said torturing their own people and damaging their properties could never be justified, adding that it was absolutely wrong which was considered an anti-state act.

"Issues can be resolved through dialogues which are under progress but violence is not justified," he said.

It was responsibility of the police to maintain law and order in the society, he added.

To a question, the minister said the issue was being taken to parliament according to the agreementand dialogues were underway for this purpose.