Govt to secure Red Zone during visit of Belarus' President; Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday told the Islamabad High Court that the President of Belarus, accompanied by a 65-member delegation, is scheduled to visit Paistan on November 24 and the government aims to secure the Red Zone during this.

He said that there was the same situation at the time of recent SCO conference, adding that protests dates are used to be given when such visits of Pakistan are scheduled. He emphasized the critical need for maintaining security on the occasion.

The minister said that the dates of the protest are kept when a delegation from outside is coming to Pakistan. Some time ago 38 people have been martyred, he said that we have to give FC ne side to focus on security.

He said that we don't ask anybody for not to do protest but those who want to protest should do so in their own areas. It is being said that this protest is Jihad and they coming for occupying, he said. They have just announced a protest and wanted to invade the capital.

The minister informed the court that we have checked and found that no application has been given to the district administration for the NOC of the protest.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq heard the petition of Asad Aziz, President of the Traders Association. Petitioner's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the situation is that a protest is being held under the patronage of the Chief Minister of a province. The Islamabad has to face such situation every day due to the behavior of PTI.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Secretary, IG Police and DC Islamabad appeared in the court.

The Chief Justice remarked that a similar petitioner had come previously regarding the Islamabad protest.

What is the fault of the common citizen, how to deal with this situation, he asked. The Chief Justice asked that is it not possible to engage the PTI, adding that blocking roads by placing containers or shutting down the internet is not a solution to the problem.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that I myself am completely against placing containers as it closed schools and destroy businesses. He said that he would give detail that how much money has been paid for the containers previously.

He said that during the last protest, three hundred Afghanis were arrested, one of our police personnel was also martyred. May Allah prevent any major unpleasant incident from happening in such a situation, he said.

Addressing the minister, the Chief Justice said that it is your responsibility to maintain the peace.

On the occasion, the Advocate General requested the court to also summon the PTI by serving it notice. The Chief Justice said that an order had been passed on this type of petition previously, adding that the court would pass the order in this petition after viewing that order.

It may be mentioned here that the petition stated that under the patronage of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI has a program to come to Islamabad for protest. The protest is giving the impression of an invasion on Islamabad. Legislation regarding the Islamabad protest was also passed recently. This type of protest without permission gives the impression of lawlessness in the country. The administration should be ordered to stop the illegal protest of PTI, it said.