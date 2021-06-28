Govt to seek input of all stakeholders on regional, political matters during in-camera session: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that incumbent government will seek input of all stakeholders on regional and national matters during in-camera session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that incumbent government will seek input of all stakeholders on regional and national matters during in-camera session.

A national strategy would be evolved after debating on regional and political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government will invite civil and military think tanks to discuss situation being emerged after exclusion of Allied forces from Afghanistan, he stated.

Pakistan had played a vital role in Afghan peace process, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also raised the voice at all important forums about the plight ofKashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK), and Palestine. Replying to a question about Israel issue, he said Pakistan has a clear stance on that matter. To another question regarding pandemonium in Sindh assembly, he said protest was the right of Opposition members.

He was of the view that Speaker Sindh assembly should extend rights to Opposition members for debate on budgetary issues. Commenting on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said that the forum should not be used for political purpose.