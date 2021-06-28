UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Seek Input Of All Stakeholders On Regional, Political Matters During In-camera Session: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt to seek input of all stakeholders on regional, political matters during in-camera session: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that incumbent government will seek input of all stakeholders on regional and national matters during in-camera session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that incumbent government will seek input of all stakeholders on regional and national matters during in-camera session.

A national strategy would be evolved after debating on regional and political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government will invite civil and military think tanks to discuss situation being emerged after exclusion of Allied forces from Afghanistan, he stated.

Pakistan had played a vital role in Afghan peace process, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also raised the voice at all important forums about the plight ofKashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK), and Palestine. Replying to a question about Israel issue, he said Pakistan has a clear stance on that matter. To another question regarding pandemonium in Sindh assembly, he said protest was the right of Opposition members.

He was of the view that Speaker Sindh assembly should extend rights to Opposition members for debate on budgetary issues. Commenting on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said that the forum should not be used for political purpose.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Protest Israel Palestine Jammu Financial Action Task Force TV All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

TII’s Secure Systems Research Centre collaborate ..

54 minutes ago

SSDO presents charter of demands for rights of wor ..

3 minutes ago

People urged to register their votes before LBs po ..

3 minutes ago

LCWU, Housing Deptt to organize int'l webinar

3 minutes ago

VC constitutes committee to redress grievances of ..

3 minutes ago

DPO transferred police officials

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.