Govt to seek transparent inquiry from Kenyan govt: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that government would seek a transparent inquiry from the Kenyan government regarding the killing of a renowned Pakistani journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that government would seek a transparent inquiry from the Kenyan government regarding the killing of a renowned Pakistani journalist.

The killing of journalist Arshad Sharif was a tragic incident that occurred in Kenyan territory, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a telephonic call to the President of Kenya and expressed desire for transparent inquiry about this tragic incident.

In reply to a question about the government's role for the journalist community, he said the government had never made any strict laws for stopping freedom of expression.

To another question about weak policies for human rights, he said the people are suffering due to disturbance in the system created by Imran's regime during the period of the last four years.

He said the coalition government is trying to streamline the system in every sector.