UrduPoint.com

Govt To Seek Transparent Inquiry From Kenyan Govt: Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Govt to seek transparent inquiry from Kenyan govt: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that government would seek a transparent inquiry from the Kenyan government regarding the killing of a renowned Pakistani journalist.

The killing of journalist Arshad Sharif was a tragic incident that occurred in Kenyan territory, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a telephonic call to the President of Kenya and expressed desire for transparent inquiry about this tragic incident.

In reply to a question about the government's role for the journalist community, he said the government had never made any strict laws for stopping freedom of expression.

To another question about weak policies for human rights, he said the people are suffering due to disturbance in the system created by Imran's regime during the period of the last four years.

He said the coalition government is trying to streamline the system in every sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Kenya TV From Government

Recent Stories

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

6 minutes ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

20 minutes ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

20 minutes ago
 UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

21 minutes ago
 No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails ..

No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails in Parliament

21 minutes ago
 JCC Reports Delays in Inspections of Ships Involve ..

JCC Reports Delays in Inspections of Ships Involved in 'Food Deal'

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.