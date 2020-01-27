Govt to serve public with new spirit in 2020: Augustine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking practical measures to improve people's living standards and pledged that the Punjab government will serve the public with a new spirit in 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking practical measures to improve people's living standards and pledged that the Punjab government will serve the public with a new spirit in 2020.

Talking to delegations of common people at New Ministers Block on Monday, he said the Punjab government's top priority was removing all hurdles in the way of public service and those criticising the government were in fact afraid of progress of Pakistan and prosperity of its people.

The minister said agenda of public service was neglected in the past but the PTI government was determined for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said Punjab would emerge as an exemplary province in this journey of change and corruption would be eliminated from the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.